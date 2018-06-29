Music

First Concert: Rosa Madriz

Margin Walker director / booker Rosa Madriz describes a Houston Rodeo when she and her whole family took in Selena

Fri., June 29, 2018


Madriz weeks later on her 14th birthday. Note the Selena Rodeo poster.

Rosa Madriz

Director/Talent Buyer, Margin Walker Presents

Who: Selena

Where: Houston Rodeo

When: Feb. 26, 1995

How notable! How on Earth did this end up your first show, and how was it!? My whole family are huge Selena fans, so when my parents saw she was playing at the Houston Rodeo they broke out of their usual not wanting to go anywhere mode and bought tickets. I grew up in Baytown, so the rodeo was only about 30 minutes or so away. It was a no-brainer. We loved Selena and my dad is a fan of all things cowboy, so it was a good excuse to get some new Western wear.

The show was amazing. I was 13 and had fun, but I would have appreciated it so much more if I could have gone when I was older. I was a little bummed I had to wear a long suede skirt with fringe, and a shirt with crazy shoulder pads and more fringe. Not my style at all.

What, if any, pattern did this set up for your ensuing showgoing, and what did you glean from your first show? This didn't really have an impact on my showgoing. I didn't have any friends who knew about Selena, so I just lumped it into music my parents listened to and as a family event. Seeing Tom Petty a few months later at The Woodlands was more of the beginning of showgoing with my friends.

Why a career in the music business, and did Selena influence your professional path? I wish I could say that Selena influenced my career, but she did not. She was an amazing person that left too soon. A career in music was really just a hobby that led to a career. I loved local bands and putting together shows, and having my friends come out and have fun. Since I can't play any instruments this was my contribution to the scene.

