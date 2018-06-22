Music

Why Bonnie

Nightgown (Sports Day)

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., June 22, 2018

Texas Platters

Like light cottons on a clothesline, Nightgown billows and flickers in five scene setters. Now assembled as a quintet, Why Bonnie's second EP offers a charming grab-bag. Playfully mellow "Gold Rush" introduces Blair Howerton's lush voice, which weaves nimbly through Kendall Powell's punchy synth. Building on the locals' dream-pop essence, the powerhouse singer and sturdy guitar echo recent breakout Snail Mail. Cinematic and lovely, "Stereo" is the collection's climax, organs echoing over a bold stream of ethereal reverb and Howerton's pre-eminent pipes. Its output on loss catches the band at their best, surging from big, blunt sound to delicate nuance. A "club mix" of earlier output "Gold Rush," followed by a tweaked arrangement from Howerton's bedroom, animate a colorful sampler of compelling sonic stitches.

***

