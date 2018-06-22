Music

Patricia Vonne

Top of the Mountain (Bandolera Records)

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., June 22, 2018

Texas Platters

Patricia Vonne's piercing contralto connects bolero rock, fiddle-assisted folk, sultry flamenco, and bilingual pop into a rich web on Top of the Mountain. The Austin singer's seventh album opens in the lush reverb and plucked melodies of country expanse "Citadel," but the brawny riffs to "City Is Alive" and a feral "Lil' Lobo" pair up by exchanging hot and heavy guitar and booming percussion. "Graceland Trip" ranges into brawling Memphis rockabilly, while "Canción de La Boda" and "Madre de Perla" speak to her San Antonio origins. Unlike the all-Spanish Viva Bandolera in 2015, Top of the Mountain recalls Rattle My Cage before that, Vonne's transformative voice matched to a smorgasbord of genres. Alejandro Escovedo and local producers Rick Del Castillo and Michael Ramos assist, but the floor belongs to a leading lady who distinguishes herself yet again behind a divine croon softly hypnotizing the listener on piano ballad "God's Hands."

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Patricia Vonne
Margaret Moser Tribute: Patricia Vonne
Patricia Vonne
Shine a light

Christopher Gray, June 30, 2017

Texas Platters: Summer Breeze
Patricia Vonne
Viva Bandolera (Record Review)

Aug. 21, 2015

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Marmalakes
Please Don't Stop (Record Review)

Greg Beets, June 1, 2018

Texas Platters
Aisha Burns
Argonauta (Record Review)

Alejandra Ramirez, June 1, 2018

More by Alejandra Ramirez
Texas Platters
Greyhounds
Cheyenne Valley Drive (Record Review)

May 25, 2018

A New World Opens Up for Austin's Soul Priestess Mélat
A New World Opens Up for Austin's Soul Priestess Mélat
The daughter of Ethiopian émigrés finds a voice with Move Me II

May 4, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Patricia Vonne

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  