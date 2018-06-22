Music

Jesse Dayton

The Outsider (Blue Élan)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., June 22, 2018

Texas Platters

Had Jesse Dayton's heyday been the Sixties and Seventies, Merle Haggard and Waylon 'n' Willie would have constituted his peer group. A Renaissance country rocker native to Beaumont, the longtime Austinite boasts a résumé spanning horror movie director to lead axe grinder for artists ranging from Ray Price to the Supersuckers. As such, he's made a few killer outlaw country albums of his own, this being his 10th. The Outsider spins the sum total of his 38 years rockin' beer halls, opening with the power chord honky-tonk-a-billy of "May Have to Do It (Don't Have to Like It)," and stopping along the way for desperado gospel ("Jailhouse Religion"), 12-step waltzes ("Changin' My Ways"), and pure Appalachian drone ("Burnin'"). Especially cool, coming from an artist unafraid to alienate red state fans with no-nonsense political social media posts, is the anti-alt-right bluegrass of "Charlottesville."

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Jesse Dayton
Texas Platters
Jesse Dayton
The Revealer (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Sept. 16, 2016

Texas Platters
Jesse Dayton
Jesse Sings Kinky (Record Review)

Kevin Curtin, Nov. 30, 2012

More Music Reviews
Live Shot: Tanya Tucker
Live Shot: Tanya Tucker
Nutty Brown Cafe, June 16

Doug Freeman, June 22, 2018

Texas Platters
Jason Boland & the Stragglers
Hard Times Are Relative (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, June 1, 2018

More by Tim Stegall
Pocket Fishrmen Serve up Punk and ... Fish
Pocket Fishrmen Serve up Punk and ... Fish
What to expect at the punk cutups' annual Fish Fry

June 1, 2018

Unplugged: Lowering the Volume of the Live Music Capital
Unplugged: Lowering the Volume of the Live Music Capital
Ley Line, Aaron Stephens, Team Goodtimes, Uncle Pie Hole, and more grounded sounds

May 18, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Jesse Dayton

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  