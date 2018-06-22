Music

Giulia Millanta

Conversation With a Ghost (Ugly Cat Records)

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., June 22, 2018

Texas Platters

Native of Florence, Italy, Giulia Millanta fed into Austin's greater artistry in 2012 with third album Dust and Desire, songs inspired by her move here. On sixth LP Conversation With a Ghost, the guitarist picks folk lamentations, Latin rhythms, and cool jazz with a stellar cast including six-string great Marc Ribot (Tom Waits), accordionist Joel Guzman (Paul Simon), and ATX brassman John Mills (David Byrne). Like 2016's Moonbeam Parade, Millanta's latest weaves melancholic acoustic pieces (the title track), feisty wordplay ("Violence"), and dark, speakeasy jazz ("Coney Island") into a tightly knit emotive whole, mellow and soft of timbre. Off-kilter riffs bounce the playful "Puppet on a String" as brass bursts round out the edges, and poetic dynamics and minimalist instrumentation on "Hour Glass" and "Lonesome Throne" writhe out stories both reflective and gripping. Conversation With a Ghost teeters on Giulia Millanta's astral plane as her most bold work yet. (CD release: One-2-One Bar, Saturday 23)

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Giulia Millanta
Texas Platters
Giulia Millanta
Moonbeam Parade (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Nov. 18, 2016

Texas Platters
Girlie Action
Live at the Cactus, Behind the Curtain, Saguita al Bate, The Funambulist (Record Review)

Nina Hernandez, Sept. 19, 2014

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Kinky Friedman
Circus of Life (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, June 1, 2018

Texas Platters
Christy Hays
River Swimmer (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, May 25, 2018

More by Alejandra Ramirez
Texas Platters
Aisha Burns
Argonauta (Record Review)

June 1, 2018

Texas Platters
Greyhounds
Cheyenne Valley Drive (Record Review)

May 25, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Giulia Millanta

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  