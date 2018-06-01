Lola Tried celebrates the sloppiness of raw feelings, of bruises both emotional and physical. The Austin quartet's self-titled debut plunges forward, electrified and crunchy, imbued with the ethos of DIY garage rock polished to a glittering, power-pop sheen. Live, guitarist/singer Lauren Burton's a headbanging blur of red hair and attitude, and that same sass feels palpable across Lola Tried's 10 swaggering tracks. Her voice swings from a sweet singsong to pure, guttural ferocity with no notice, razor-sharp lyrics darting from hyper self-awareness to takedowns of asshole exes. Threaded together with defiance, the LP weaves the podunk-meets-punk twang of "Katrina's Number" with the sharp-edged "Steam," a raging argument in a kitchen, while "Boy" dips into a Fifties doo-wop sway. Mid-album anchor and standout "San Marcos" thrums small-town ennui and an addictive pop hook. "I've got tough skin but I've got brittle bones," Burton hollers on "Bummertown," apt thesis for the entire LP: a hardheaded determination colliding with wounded feelings.