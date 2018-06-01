Music

Lola Tried

Lola Tried

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., June 1, 2018

Texas Platters

Lola Tried celebrates the sloppiness of raw feelings, of bruises both emotional and physical. The Austin quartet's self-titled debut plunges forward, electrified and crunchy, imbued with the ethos of DIY garage rock polished to a glittering, power-pop sheen. Live, guitarist/singer Lauren Burton's a headbanging blur of red hair and attitude, and that same sass feels palpable across Lola Tried's 10 swaggering tracks. Her voice swings from a sweet singsong to pure, guttural ferocity with no notice, razor-sharp lyrics darting from hyper self-awareness to takedowns of asshole exes. Threaded together with defiance, the LP weaves the podunk-meets-punk twang of "Katrina's Number" with the sharp-edged "Steam," a raging argument in a kitchen, while "Boy" dips into a Fifties doo-wop sway. Mid-album anchor and standout "San Marcos" thrums small-town ennui and an addictive pop hook. "I've got tough skin but I've got brittle bones," Burton hollers on "Bummertown," apt thesis for the entire LP: a hardheaded determination colliding with wounded feelings.

***.5

