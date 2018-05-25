Music

Okkervil River

In the Rainbow Rain (ATO)

Reviewed by Abby Johnston, Fri., May 25, 2018

Texas Platters

Less than 30 seconds into Okkervil River's ninth full-length, we learn that Will Sheff, the creative leader and frontman for the Austin-birthed act, endured a tracheotomy as a baby. The bizarre admission of album opener "Famous Tracheotomies," an oral history of celebrities who've undergone the procedure, encapsulates the tone of In the Rainbow Rain, a joyous and witty introspection eschewing the somber pining of 2016's Away. Aside from the delightfully twee absurdity of that Eighties pop, the chorus of "Don't Move Back to L.A.," a Seventies folk-country plea to a lover not to abandon New York City (where Sheff now lives) for the temperate climate and friendlier rental market of Los Angeles, almost takes on an R&B tone in its earnestness. Sheff, however, still lends his compositions heft. The drum machine on "Family Song" is quickly reinforced by blooming, lush guitars and thoughtful piano lines, and album standout "How It Is" punctuates the thick synth universe it creates with acoustic guitars, saxophone blasts, and group shout choruses that feel Arcade Fire-esque in execution. Nearly two decades into his career, even without childhood ailment confessions, Will Sheff is still full of surprises. (Okkervil River appears at Mohawk on Saturday, May 26, as part of the Hot Luck festival)

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Okkervil River
Texas Platters
Okkervil River
Away (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Sept. 16, 2016

Darkness in the Heart of Town
Darkness in the Heart of Town
Okkervil River's Will Sheff returns home

Michael Corcoran, Sept. 6, 2013

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Mobley
Fresh Lies, Vol. I (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, May 11, 2018

Texas Platters
Kat Edmonson
Old Fashioned Gal (Record Review)

Lauren Modery, May 11, 2018

More by Abby Johnston
All Eyes on St. Vincent
All Eyes on St. Vincent
PBS concert staple becomes Masseducation platform

May 15, 2018

Kelly Willis Record Review
Kelly Willis Record Review
Back Being Blue (Thirty Tigers)

May 11, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Okkervil River

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
Holly Nuela
at Darwin's Pub
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  