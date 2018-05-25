Music

Greyhounds

Cheyenne Valley Drive (Dine Alone Records)

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., May 25, 2018

Texas Platters

Andrew Trube and Anthony Farrell are musicians' musicians. Since 1999, their duo Greyhounds has become a seasoned road hog alongside American Idol winner Taylor Hicks and JJ Grey & Mofro, successful songwriters for the likes of Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, and released a batch of six albums. On the follow-up to 2016's Change of Pace, seventh album Cheyenne Valley Drive, their breadth of experience imbues every groove. Adding drummer Ed Miles, the threesome stomps through scorched Texas blues on Highway 66 stretches of guitar and keyboards with Memphis City soul as their north star. No surprise, then, that the album was recorded at the legendary Sam Phillips Recording with acclaimed engineer Matt Ross-Spang. On opener "Learning How to Love," Farrell's gruff timbre morphs from solemn husks to earnest falsettos, and the juke joint "No Other Woman" marinates in big brass and chicken pickin'. Interstellar cruiser "Space Song" hovers along swashes of reverb and wah-wah before lifting off to a cosmic sprawl of chaotic solos and bubbling electronics. "12th Street" recalls the gentle rhythms of Fifties doo-wop, while "Rocky Love" and "Goodbye" back to back tap subdued funk with high polish. Cheyenne Valley Drive doesn't deviate from the Austin groovers' overall journey, but the attitude and bite keeps accelerating.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Greyhounds
Texas Platters
Greyhounds
Change of Pace (Record Review)

Chase Hoffberger, May 27, 2016

Phases & Stages
Greyhounds
Accumulator (Record Review)

Chase Hoffberger, May 16, 2014

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Mobley
Fresh Lies, Vol. I (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, May 11, 2018

Texas Platters
Kat Edmonson
Old Fashioned Gal (Record Review)

Lauren Modery, May 11, 2018

More by Alejandra Ramirez
A New World Opens Up for Austin's Soul Priestess Mélat
A New World Opens Up for Austin's Soul Priestess Mélat
The daughter of Ethiopian émigrés finds a voice with Move Me II

May 4, 2018

Texas Platters
Shakey Graves
Can't Wake Up (Record Review)

May 4, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Greyhounds

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
Holly Nuela
at Darwin's Pub
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  