Future Museums
Rosewater Ceremony (Holodeck)
Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., May 25, 2018
Neil Lord excels in restraint. The local multi-instrumentalist's debut on Austin electronic powerhouse Holodeck offers just enough lulling layers so as not to interfere with the audience's own contemplation. Crafted independently despite the project's numerous past collaborators, Rosewater Ceremony tops Lord's deep catalog with elegant, effusive, and experimental ambience. "Orbit Collapse" second establishes an organic blend of warm guitar lines, streaming synth, and driving percussion. A post-rock naturalism continues with the reliable heartbeat in "Natural Pulse" and sparkling pleasantry of "Cosmic Winds Reprise." Finale "Rebirth of Empathy" eases into a blooming hypnosis via stirring New Age sounds, followed by a version with added breathing and instructions from guru Amy Jenkins.