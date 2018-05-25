Music

Future Museums

Rosewater Ceremony (Holodeck)

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., May 25, 2018

Texas Platters

Neil Lord excels in restraint. The local multi-instrumentalist's debut on Austin electronic powerhouse Holodeck offers just enough lulling layers so as not to interfere with the audience's own contemplation. Crafted independently despite the project's numerous past collaborators, Rosewater Ceremony tops Lord's deep catalog with elegant, effusive, and experimental ambience. "Orbit Collapse" second establishes an organic blend of warm guitar lines, streaming synth, and driving percussion. A post-rock naturalism continues with the reliable heartbeat in "Natural Pulse" and sparkling pleasantry of "Cosmic Winds Reprise." Finale "Rebirth of Empathy" eases into a blooming hypnosis via stirring New Age sounds, followed by a version with added breathing and instructions from guru Amy Jenkins.

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Levitating Platters
Panda Bear
A Day With the Homies (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, April 27, 2018

Texas Platters
Lou Rebecca
Lou Rebecca (Record Review)

Kahron Spearman, Jan. 26, 2018

More by Rachel Rascoe
Courtney Barnett Previews New LP
Courtney Barnett Previews New LP
Mohawk hosts Margaret Atwood-quoting barrage

May 15, 2018

Levitation Review: Oh Sees
Levitation: Oh Sees
Enthralling, pit-churning, full-frontal riff and beat assault

April 30, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Future Museums

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
Holly Nuela
at Darwin's Pub
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  