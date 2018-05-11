Music

Jeff Plankenhorn

Sleeping Dogs (Spike Steel)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., May 11, 2018

Texas Platters

Frontman turns for ace sidemen always constitute something of a tightrope act. Their success depends on how much of an actual vision the player pulls together when commanding the spotlight. At best, it's revelatory of their influence on others' work. At worst, it's a cobbling together of others' influences as they search for their own voice. Jeff Plankenhorn's latest solo bow falls somewhere between. Undeniably integral in backing greats including Ray Wylie Hubbard and Joe Ely, the slide master defaults to blues-bleeding jams ("Homecoming," "Never Again") and power-pop stands ("I Don't Know Anything"). The leadoff title track circles hard, rhythmic pop into the meandering "Love Is Love" as euphemisms stand in for narrative, and the biting Hubbard duet "Tooth and Nail" leans heavily on its co-author's style. Not surprisingly, Sleeping Dogs' standout comes courtesy of Patty Griffin on duet "Holy Lightning," sharp and poignant as Plankenhorn settles into a softer, more poetic vulnerability against Griffin's trembling harmonies. More focused and restrained than 2016's Soulslide, Plank is still defining his identity as a spotlight songwriter.

**.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Jeff Plankenhorn
Texas Platters
Jeff Plankenhorn
Soulslide (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, June 3, 2016

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Jerry Jeff Walker
It's About Time (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, May 4, 2018

Texas Platters
Powell St. John
Sultan of Psychedelia (Record Review)

Greg Beets, May 4, 2018

More by Doug Freeman
Freewheeling With the First Lady of Austin Country, Kelly Willis
Freewheeling With the First Lady of Austin Country, Kelly Willis
Pondering her first solo album in more than a decade

May 11, 2018

Texas Platters
Buckley
Las Cruces (Record Review)

May 4, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Jeff Plankenhorn

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Hilary York
at Continental Club Gallery
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
The Bad Invaders
at Dozen Street
Zoumountchi
at The Sahara Lounge
Dave Insley's Careless Smokers at The White Horse
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  