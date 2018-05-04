Music

Beaux Cheveux

Ro Sham Bo (Fantom)

Reviewed by Christina Garcia, Fri., May 4, 2018

Texas Platters

Adrian Conner rocks lead guitar in AC/DC tribute Hell's Belles and suits up in Judas Priest tribute Belles Bent for Leather. Clementine Drums beats Led Zeppelin tribute Zepparella. Now please check your Seventies rock expectations. As Beaux Cheveux (Good Hair), the pair leans more toward St. Vincent. Ro Sham Bo opener "We're Open Now" wafts a gentle prayer of a drum and bass track slowed to match the beat-keeper's sweet hallelujah. Conner, reportedly thrilled at the songwriting vistas DAWs (digital audio workstations) opened to her, nails her experimentalist turns on "You Beautiful Flame" and "Rio Grande," both chill-room appropriate. The laid-back, Seventies porn waka-waka of "Rio Grande" sets the scene for the drummer to get some, after which "Free Love" and "Deeper Feeling" pick up the pace. Rock purists finally get some satisfaction on "Sunset Marquee" and "Fourth of July," the latter positing our national holiday as the sexiest of them all.

***

Beaux Cheveux

