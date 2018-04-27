Katie Crutchfield never shied away from picking at her wounds, but where earlier work under the Waxahatchee moniker peered into the immobilization left by devastation, fourth LP Out in the Storm simmers the fire heartbreak stokes. A confrontational roar, wide-eyed and sharp, "Silver" speaks plainly of rebirth as Crutchfield also calls out an ex on "No Question," her singular voice belting out nostalgia and faint twang. Grungy, bold, polished, this is the sound of artistry ascending. ( Sun. 29, Mohawk, 9:15pm )

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle