Waxahatchee
Out in the Storm (Merge)
Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., April 27, 2018
Katie Crutchfield never shied away from picking at her wounds, but where earlier work under the Waxahatchee moniker peered into the immobilization left by devastation, fourth LP Out in the Storm simmers the fire heartbreak stokes. A confrontational roar, wide-eyed and sharp, "Silver" speaks plainly of rebirth as Crutchfield also calls out an ex on "No Question," her singular voice belting out nostalgia and faint twang. Grungy, bold, polished, this is the sound of artistry ascending. (Sun. 29, Mohawk, 9:15pm)