Music

Waxahatchee

Out in the Storm (Merge)

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., April 27, 2018

Levitating Platters

Katie Crutchfield never shied away from picking at her wounds, but where earlier work under the Waxahatchee moniker peered into the immobilization left by devastation, fourth LP Out in the Storm simmers the fire heartbreak stokes. A confrontational roar, wide-eyed and sharp, "Silver" speaks plainly of rebirth as Crutchfield also calls out an ex on "No Question," her singular voice belting out nostalgia and faint twang. Grungy, bold, polished, this is the sound of artistry ascending. (Sun. 29, Mohawk, 9:15pm)

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Waxahatchee
ACL Fest 2015 Sunday Record Review
Waxahatchee
Ivy Tripp (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Oct. 2, 2015

More Music Reviews
Old Settler’s Platters
Calexico
The Thread That Keeps Us (Record Review)

Libby Webster, April 20, 2018

Old Settler’s Platters
JD McPherson
Undivided Heart & Soul (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, April 20, 2018

More by Libby Webster
The Breeders Endure
The Breeders Endure
Saturday’s sold-out reunion at Emo’s unites all

April 22, 2018

Texas Platters
Why Bonnie
In Water (Record Review)

April 6, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Waxahatchee

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
Holly Nuela
at Darwin's Pub
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  