Ulan Bator
Végétale
Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., April 27, 2018
Originally released in 1997, this vinyl reissue of Ulan Bator's third album primes the Paris trio's vision: post-punk drone interpolating dreamy psych. Led by occasional Faust sideman Amaury Cambuzat's clanging guitar and menacing mutter, "Fièvre Hectique" shifts from icy brooding to fevered catharsis, and "Fuite" stirs black clouds of dissonant guitar into the final seconds before a hurricane. Fury enveloped in translucent haze, Ulan Bator alters perceptions as it endangers your life. (Fri. 27, Beerland, 11:30pm)