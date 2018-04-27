Music

Ty Segall

Freedom's Goblin (Drag City)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 27, 2018

Levitating Platters

Marc Bolan's spirit so thoroughly inhabits millennial psych golden boy Ty Segall, especially on "Fanny Dog" and "My Lady's on Fire," it's curious this Steve Albini-produced double LP wasn't titled Steam-Driven Warrior. Then again, warbly vocalisms, impenetrably fuzz-encrusted guitar work, and boppin' elf grooves delightfully set the man apart from like-minded neo-hippies – alongside reverb avoidance and the occasional horns. Nice hyperfuzz cover of Hot Chocolate's "Every 1's a Winner," too. (Thu. 26, Stubb's, 9:45pm; Fri. 27, Barracuda, 6:45pm)

****

