Suuns
Felt (Secretly Canadian)
Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., April 27, 2018
Fitting trajectory, Felt loosens up on the seriousness gripping Suuns' last three albums into kaleidoscopic microcosms of Krautrock pulses, guitar ambience, and post-punk eruptions. Unlike their space-prog frontier on 2010's Zeroes QC or the propulsive freak-out of Images Du Futur three years later, the Montrealers' latest explores Vocodor throbs ("X-Alt"), electro slink ("Materials"), and industrial punk smear ("After the Fall"). Unbound synth-prog ambitions. (Fri. 27, Empire Control Room, 12:30am)