Fitting trajectory, Felt loosens up on the seriousness gripping Suuns' last three albums into kaleidoscopic microcosms of Krautrock pulses, guitar ambience, and post-punk eruptions. Unlike their space-prog frontier on 2010's Zeroes QC or the propulsive freak-out of Images Du Futur three years later, the Montrealers' latest explores Vocodor throbs ("X-Alt"), electro slink ("Materials"), and industrial punk smear ("After the Fall"). Unbound synth-prog ambitions. ( Fri. 27, Empire Control Room, 12:30am )

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle