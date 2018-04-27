Stonefield
Far From Earth (Flightless)
Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., April 27, 2018
Made up of four sisters hailing from rural Australia, Stonefield trudges along haltingly, a chaos of genre. Hammering prog ("Far From Earth") and blistering doom metal ("Through the Storm"), their momentum wanes with milder moments of psychedelia. Drummer Amy Findlay's expansive, cutting vocals and breakneck guitar lines courtesy of Hannah Findlay function best on the sinister, funky "Visions." Despite obvious chops, Far From Earth eschews coherence and lasting impression. (Sat. 28, Barracuda, 4pm)