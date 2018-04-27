Music

Sextile

Albeit Living (Felte)

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., April 27, 2018

Scavenging proto-alt-rock's past on its sophomore album, this L.A. foursome collects post-punk's angular chords, synth-pop's buzzing colors, No Wave's brash indifference, and goth's pessimistic glower. Then they gleefully assemble the parts after tossing the instructions out the window. Guitar and keyboard fight as often as collaborate, while Brady Keehn's detached monotone unsettles the longer the LP spins. Sextile nails delicious tension to the wall like a child who doesn't understand he's killing the butterfly. (Fri. 27, Beerland, 12:30am)

***

Sextile

