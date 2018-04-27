Panda Bear

What's the sound of friendship? Applying signature vividness, Animal Collective's Noah Lennox harnesses intangibles with five tracks of frantic nostalgia only available on vinyl perhaps because their message isn't disposable. Opener "Flight" is hellish surf rock, booming mechanical bass slams, while "Sunset" maintains quixotic chaos, all hi-hats, cackling lows, and ethereal vocal fanfare. Trill but fatalistic ("Part of the Math"), rock-tronic and soundscapish, Homies crams a mixtape on 12 inches of wax. ( Fri. 27, Mohawk, 10pm )

