Music

No Joy

No Joy / Sonic Boom (Joyful Noise)

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., April 27, 2018

Levitating Platters

Over three EPs, Jasamine White-Gluz pushes the genre confines of her Canadian shoegaze project. On this final installment, the frontwoman pairs up with Englishman Pete Kember of Spacemen 3, launching the venture into pulsing electronica. Thumping, 11-minute opener "Obsession" unveils trance-inducing disco played out in looping, effervescent echo. Fluttering "Triangle Probably" meshes best among the four tracks, while others reveal the duo's greenness in stumbled, albeit promising, exploration. (Sat. 28, Empire Control Room, 11:15pm)

**.5

