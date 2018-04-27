Like Ronald Reagan on The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste (1989) and George W. Bush in Rio Grande Blood (2006), Donald Trump sits in the crosshairs of Ministry's 14th album Amerikkkant . Underneath a ballast of distorted vocals and huge, industrial riffs, Al Jourgensen shapes his polemic: a caustic presidential critique on "Game Over," and humorous pacifism in "Wargasm." Throughout, stories curdle grim and scary, violence always hovering on the periphery. ( Sat. 28, Emo's, 9pm )

