Ministry
Amerikkkant (Nuclear Blast)
Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., April 27, 2018
Like Ronald Reagan on The Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Taste (1989) and George W. Bush in Rio Grande Blood (2006), Donald Trump sits in the crosshairs of Ministry's 14th album Amerikkkant. Underneath a ballast of distorted vocals and huge, industrial riffs, Al Jourgensen shapes his polemic: a caustic presidential critique on "Game Over," and humorous pacifism in "Wargasm." Throughout, stories curdle grim and scary, violence always hovering on the periphery. (Sat. 28, Emo's, 9pm)