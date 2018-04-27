Populated by members from the psych-minded company of the Black Angels, the Horrors, the Earlies, and Elephant Stone, Mien pulls from the bands' kaleidoscopic gloom and doom with brooding synth grandeur. The trance-inducing stupor of "You Dreamt," unsettling electronic wig-out that is "Hocus Pocus," sprawling temporal trip "Black Habit," and Eastern expanse "Ropes" span space-trawling prog to gothic industrial. A perfect union, Mien proves the sum of its grimmest parts. ( Sat. 28, Stubb's, 7:30pm )

