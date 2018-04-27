Music

Mien

Mien (Rocket Recordings)

Reviewed by Alejandra Ramirez, Fri., April 27, 2018

Levitating Platters

Populated by members from the psych-minded company of the Black Angels, the Horrors, the Earlies, and Elephant Stone, Mien pulls from the bands' kaleidoscopic gloom and doom with brooding synth grandeur. The trance-inducing stupor of "You Dreamt," unsettling electronic wig-out that is "Hocus Pocus," sprawling temporal trip "Black Habit," and Eastern expanse "Ropes" span space-trawling prog to gothic industrial. A perfect union, Mien proves the sum of its grimmest parts. (Sat. 28, Stubb's, 7:30pm)

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Old Settler’s Platters
Calexico
The Thread That Keeps Us (Record Review)

Libby Webster, April 20, 2018

Old Settler’s Platters
JD McPherson
Undivided Heart & Soul (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, April 20, 2018

More by Alejandra Ramirez
Texas Platters
Songs of Life and Death: An Izzy Cox Tribute Album, Vol. 1
Songs of Life and Death: An Izzy Cox Tribute Album, Vol. 1 (Record Review)

April 13, 2018

Erika Wennerstrom Record Review
Erika Wennerstrom Record Review
Sweet Unknown (Partisan)

April 6, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Mien

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
Holly Nuela
at Darwin's Pub
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  