Imarhan
Temet (City Slang)
Reviewed by Greg Beets, Fri., April 27, 2018
Hailing from southern Algeria, this Tuareg desert blues troupe twists Tinariwen's template with their second full-length. Lead track "Azzaman" commingles traditional and contemporary culture via pan-African rhythms and blazing guitar work. Driving the point home, its accompanying video contrasts Chinese construction cranes against the kneading of dough for kesra. "Tumast" opens with funky bass fit for a Barney Miller reboot before blowing up in classic rock transcendence. (Fri. 27, Cheer Up Charlies, 7:30pm)