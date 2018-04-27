Ariel Pink

Jumbled, lo-fi mania, Ariel Rosenberg's 11th studio album grew from the tumultuous life and death of fellow Los Angeles cult musician Bobby Jameson. There's glitching, grooving hints of disco ("Death Patrol"), love-struck Nineties shoegaze ("Feels Like Heaven"), and hellspawn Beach Boys ("Bubblegum Dreams"). It plays like frantically turning the FM dial in the car, the neon strangeness of L.A. looming ahead. ( Fri. 27, Empire Control Room, 11:45pm )

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle