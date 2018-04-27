Ariel Pink
Dedicated to Bobby Jameson (Mexican Summer)
Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., April 27, 2018
Jumbled, lo-fi mania, Ariel Rosenberg's 11th studio album grew from the tumultuous life and death of fellow Los Angeles cult musician Bobby Jameson. There's glitching, grooving hints of disco ("Death Patrol"), love-struck Nineties shoegaze ("Feels Like Heaven"), and hellspawn Beach Boys ("Bubblegum Dreams"). It plays like frantically turning the FM dial in the car, the neon strangeness of L.A. looming ahead. (Fri. 27, Empire Control Room, 11:45pm)