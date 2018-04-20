Music

The War & Treaty

Down to the River (Strong World Entertainment)

Reviewed by Isabella Castro-Cota, Fri., April 20, 2018

Old Settler’s Platters

Undeniable chemistry binds the debut EP from husband and wife team Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blout, who share vocal duties. Her boisterousness and sunny belt challenge his rasp against a medley of folk, gospel, and bluegrass emoting more soul with each passing lyric. "Let me love you," they harmonize over mandolin licks on highlight "Til the Morning," juxtaposed with "Set My Soul on Fire," which recalls the Doors if they turned Americana. (Sat. 21, 4:40pm, Bluebonnet Stage)

***

