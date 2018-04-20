Retro-futurist R&B punkabilly JD McPherson stripmined his comfort zone on third LP Undivided Heart & Soul . Enlisting Lucius drummer Dan Molad to co-produce, the two then violated Nashville analog temple RCA Studio B with Casiotones, tape-delayed electric pianos, and other left-field sonic touches. McPherson also tried co-writers, including fellow Oklahoma old-schooler Parker Millsap and Butch Walker. John Lee Hooker meets the Pixies on "Bloodhound Rock" and opening chug "Desperate Love," with the payoff resembling an alternate universe Top 10 from 1962 as informed by musique concrète as by Del Shannon and Phil Spector. ( Sat. 21, 7:10pm, Original Black's BBQ Stage )

