Music

Calexico

The Thread That Keeps Us (Anti-)

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., April 20, 2018

Old Settler’s Platters

Thrumming crackling atmosphere, the ninth studio album from Tucson duo Calexico delves deeper into the prickly wilderness of desert terrain. A daunting 22 tracks, The Thread That Keeps Us undulates pop, Americana, folk, Latin, and dusty instrumental interludes. "Under the Wheels" punctuates easy listening with bursts of brass, "Flores y Tamales" cumbias en Español, and "Dead in the Water" swaggers riff-heavy rock. Syrupy romanticism, "The Town & Miss Lorraine" conjures Sixties pop. Hazy, painterly, and completely unpredictable, it's all veiled in a unifying mellowness. (Fri. 20, 8:45pm, Original Black's BBQ Stage)

***

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Calexico

