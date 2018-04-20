Thrumming crackling atmosphere, the ninth studio album from Tucson duo Calexico delves deeper into the prickly wilderness of desert terrain. A daunting 22 tracks, The Thread That Keeps Us undulates pop, Americana, folk, Latin, and dusty instrumental interludes. "Under the Wheels" punctuates easy listening with bursts of brass, "Flores y Tamales" cumbias en Español, and "Dead in the Water" swaggers riff-heavy rock. Syrupy romanticism, "The Town & Miss Lorraine" conjures Sixties pop. Hazy, painterly, and completely unpredictable, it's all veiled in a unifying mellowness. ( Fri. 20, 8:45pm, Original Black's BBQ Stage )

