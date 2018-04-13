Yard Work
Yard Work (Rock Tumbler Records)
Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 13, 2018
For some odd reason, guys who used to populate the Motards (bassist Toby Marsh), Chumps (singer Sean McGowan and drummer Aaron Fox, also of Eastside Suicides), and Red Leaves and Bitter Birds (guitarist David Lujan) thought the world ached for a concept album about working odd jobs, mostly lawn servicing. They were right. McGowan drawling tongue-in-cheek anthems like "Looking for a Wrench" atop rumbling, post-punk rhythms and slashing, garage-blues guitar, Yard Work positions itself as ATX's Gang of Four for the day labor set.