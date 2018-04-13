Music

The Elephant in the Room

Fucking Fuck Fuck Fuck

Reviewed by Kahron Spearman, Fri., April 13, 2018

Texas Platters

Where electrified anxiety drove his second full-length Absolutely Crazy to quarterlife anthemics, the Elephant in the Room (Patrick Dunn) immediately stakes a grounded vibe for its follow-up in commencing Fucking Fuck Fuck Fuck by isolating Loleatta Holloway's guttural screams from her 1980 disco jam "Love Sensation." At first, it appears an innocuous event, but the sample then slides headlong into a sludgy, largely trapped-out pit of realizations that stretch the entire project into hip-hop neo-realism: "I think I'm lost inside a fantasy, 'cause they was telling me the whole time I could live my whole life, 'Lights, camera, action, baby! Showtime!' But oh baby, I would learn the truth in no time." The Phraynkh P-featured "All the Above" serves as personalized brag rap, filled to the brim with dripping snares, psych-guitar stabs, and bouncy trap drums. The unusually vibrant but balanced Fucking renders full at seven tracks in just 22 minutes, demonstrating that unlike most offerings of its kind, the Austin-based lyricist understands exactly when a good idea has peaked.

***

