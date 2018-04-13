The Awful Lot
Everything We Need
Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 13, 2018
Professionally recorded by drummer Drew LeClair, the Awful Lot's debut hurtles through high-speed snot-rockets such as "I'm a Wreck" and "No Call No Show" like Pennywise's booze-breath River City cousins one minute, and then in the next breath swings through the Irish-flavored "A Chorus of Booze" as if they were Dropkick Murphys' dopey little brothers. With the instrumental trio flashing fire and skill, vocalist/songwriter Dave Armstrong bawls with confidence. That results in 14 head-shaving anthems obsessed with the toll taken by a lifetime of bad livin'.