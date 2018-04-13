Professionally recorded by drummer Drew LeClair, the Awful Lot's debut hurtles through high-speed snot-rockets such as "I'm a Wreck" and "No Call No Show" like Pennywise's booze-breath River City cousins one minute, and then in the next breath swings through the Irish-flavored "A Chorus of Booze" as if they were Dropkick Murphys' dopey little brothers. With the instrumental trio flashing fire and skill, vocalist/songwriter Dave Armstrong bawls with confidence. That results in 14 head-shaving anthems obsessed with the toll taken by a lifetime of bad livin'.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle