Music

Sugar Pill

Out of the Gate (BVI Records)

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 13, 2018

Texas Platters

New quartet helmed by the local punk scene's mom and pop, CJ and Rich Atrain (moonlighting from Animal Train), Sugar Pill coats an angsty, mostly midtempo proposition. Singer snarling like a PiL-era John Lydon plopped into a 1981 Orange County act, tunes highlighted by "Monsters" are thick-toned, moody soundtracks for picking psychic scabs. The title cut throws in a touch of hardcore speediness here and there, but Out of the Gate stays in third gear.

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
The Sweethearts
Traces of Time (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, April 6, 2018

Texas Platters
Terminal Mind
Recordings (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Jan. 26, 2018

More by Tim Stegall
Sex Pistols Go Boom
Sex Pistols Go Boom
Iconic punk final tour implosion in D.O.A.

April 6, 2018

SXSW Panel Recap: From CBGB to the World – A Downtown Diaspora
Recap: From CBGB to the World
“Mushrooms grow in the dark”

March 17, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Sugar Pill

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Joe Gee
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Irish Tune Session
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Conjunto Los Pinkys
at Continental Club
Willie Pipkin
at Continental Club
Jon Dee Graham & the LoJinx Orchestra at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  