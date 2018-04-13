Sugar Pill
Out of the Gate (BVI Records)
Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 13, 2018
New quartet helmed by the local punk scene's mom and pop, CJ and Rich Atrain (moonlighting from Animal Train), Sugar Pill coats an angsty, mostly midtempo proposition. Singer snarling like a PiL-era John Lydon plopped into a 1981 Orange County act, tunes highlighted by "Monsters" are thick-toned, moody soundtracks for picking psychic scabs. The title cut throws in a touch of hardcore speediness here and there, but Out of the Gate stays in third gear.