New quartet helmed by the local punk scene's mom and pop, CJ and Rich Atrain (moonlighting from Animal Train), Sugar Pill coats an angsty, mostly midtempo proposition. Singer snarling like a PiL-era John Lydon plopped into a 1981 Orange County act, tunes highlighted by "Monsters" are thick-toned, moody soundtracks for picking psychic scabs. The title cut throws in a touch of hardcore speediness here and there, but Out of the Gate stays in third gear.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle