Music

Holy Wave

Adult Fear (Reverberation Appreciation Society)

Reviewed by Rachel Rascoe, Fri., April 13, 2018

Texas Platters

El Paso transplants Holy Wave bathe listeners in dreamy distortion, languid layers of keyboard-prominent psychedelia flowing inevitably toward a distant shore. On fourth voyage Adult Fear, the local fivepiece hunkers down behind drummer Julian Ruiz and Dustin Zozaya on bass, the rhythm duo fusing the group's undeniable lysergic identity with Ariel Pink-style freak pop and smart reverb rock acts like Mild High Club. "How Was I Supposed to Know?" lets Ryan Fuson's subtle phrasing take the wheel, modern discontent listing with "Paid a visit to my brand new therapist/ Sent a letter to my state representative." The slinky single highlights the more traditional, lyric-led direction of the LP before a sharp left into antsy, eight-minute "Habibi." Kyle Hager's backing falsetto melds with Fuson's downtrodden vox, super spaced out between chugging interludes for an Albert Camus-inspired commentary on betrayal. Working through accents of shoegaze ("Dixie Cups") and pastoral Sixties pop ("David's Flower"), Adult Fear arrives at the abrasively dreary "Crys." The ensuing title track then confirms the album's ultimately anxious undercurrent of melancholy. In full, nine tracks strike a balance between pop-structured stoicism and Holy Wave's foundation in lush, active instrumentals. It's tactile enough to run your fingers through while evading a tight grip.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Holy Wave
Children of Reverberation
Children of Reverberation
Holy Wave's Texas mystique

Libby Webster, May 13, 2016

Levitating Platters
Holy Wave
Freaks of Nurture (Record Review)

Michael Toland, April 29, 2016

More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Loma
Loma (Record Review)

Libby Webster, April 6, 2018

Texas Platters
Why Bonnie
In Water (Record Review)

Libby Webster, April 6, 2018

More by Rachel Rascoe
Texas Platters
Daphne Tunes
Volume 1 (Record Review)

April 6, 2018

Caroline Says Ages Gracefully on Sophomore LP
Caroline Says Ages Gracefully on Sophomore LP
Multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Caroline Sallee has a few regrets

March 30, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Holy Wave

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Joe Gee
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Irish Tune Session
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Conjunto Los Pinkys
at Continental Club
Willie Pipkin
at Continental Club
Jon Dee Graham & the LoJinx Orchestra at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  