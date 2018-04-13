Hans Gruber & the Die Hards
Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 13, 2018
TJ Robinson fronts possibly the funniest, most manic of local speedrock outfits as an equally entertaining spaz. Across their 14-song debut (average track length: 54 seconds), Hans Gruber & the Die Hards careen between blistering hardcore ("It Just Doesn't Matter," "My Bad Luck"), ska-core workouts ("We're All Gonna Die," "Sheer Tyranny of Will"), a near-garage reimagining of the Ghostbusters theme, and Big Boys-style funk ("You Can't Change the World") – all frosted by Robinson's gritty, bratty bawl. Thrashcore gives trash/geek culture a wedgie.