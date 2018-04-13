TJ Robinson fronts possibly the funniest, most manic of local speedrock outfits as an equally entertaining spaz. Across their 14-song debut (average track length: 54 seconds), Hans Gruber & the Die Hards careen between blistering hardcore ("It Just Doesn't Matter," "My Bad Luck"), ska-core workouts ("We're All Gonna Die," "Sheer Tyranny of Will"), a near-garage reimagining of the Ghostbusters theme, and Big Boys-style funk ("You Can't Change the World") – all frosted by Robinson's gritty, bratty bawl. Thrashcore gives trash/geek culture a wedgie.

