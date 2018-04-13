Music

All Opposed

No Class

Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 13, 2018

Texas Platters

"You can't think when your mind is closed," shouts Al B. Damned over the careening, locomotive opening track to No Class. "That's why I'm all opposed." Bullet-train pace and demo-like production means you'd be forgiven for thinking this Austin DIY quintet is the second coming of Minor Threat. Then they downshift to still-speedy but less-hardcore tempii for the remaining 13 tracks. "Gun to My Head" and "Friendzone" demonstrate an interest in the sing-along side of Dischord Records, perhaps more Dag Nasty and/or Government Issue.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
The Sweethearts
Traces of Time (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, April 6, 2018

Texas Platters
Terminal Mind
Recordings (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Jan. 26, 2018

More by Tim Stegall
Sex Pistols Go Boom
Sex Pistols Go Boom
Iconic punk final tour implosion in D.O.A.

April 6, 2018

SXSW Panel Recap: From CBGB to the World – A Downtown Diaspora
Recap: From CBGB to the World
“Mushrooms grow in the dark”

March 17, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

All Opposed

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Joe Gee
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Irish Tune Session
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Conjunto Los Pinkys
at Continental Club
Willie Pipkin
at Continental Club
Jon Dee Graham & the LoJinx Orchestra at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  