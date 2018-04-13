All Opposed
No Class
Reviewed by Tim Stegall, Fri., April 13, 2018
"You can't think when your mind is closed," shouts Al B. Damned over the careening, locomotive opening track to No Class. "That's why I'm all opposed." Bullet-train pace and demo-like production means you'd be forgiven for thinking this Austin DIY quintet is the second coming of Minor Threat. Then they downshift to still-speedy but less-hardcore tempii for the remaining 13 tracks. "Gun to My Head" and "Friendzone" demonstrate an interest in the sing-along side of Dischord Records, perhaps more Dag Nasty and/or Government Issue.