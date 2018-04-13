"You can't think when your mind is closed," shouts Al B. Damned over the careening, locomotive opening track to No Class. "That's why I'm all opposed." Bullet-train pace and demo-like production means you'd be forgiven for thinking this Austin DIY quintet is the second coming of Minor Threat. Then they downshift to still-speedy but less-hardcore tempii for the remaining 13 tracks. "Gun to My Head" and "Friendzone" demonstrate an interest in the sing-along side of Dischord Records, perhaps more Dag Nasty and/or Government Issue.