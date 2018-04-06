Music

Why Bonnie

In Water (Sports Day)

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., April 6, 2018

Texas Platters

Initially the bedroom recording project of Blair Howerton, local fourpiece Why Bonnie now pulls back the covers and squints into the outside world. In Water floats a sleek, dream-pop EP tinged by lingering melancholy, which quivers around the glaze of its bright, glittering sound. The honeyed "Made of Paper" opens by conjuring the pastel palette of Toronto's Alvvays. "Practice" undulates slowly, and the uneasy guitar lines piled with dizzying keys that wind through "Bright Boy" propel the disc to a shadowy place, Howerton pleading, "Bright boy, come to me." Her voice shimmers with easy effervescence, but on the latter halves of both "Bright Boy" and the closer, "Walking Like This," it blossoms into colossal and consuming, both an anchor and elevator for Why Bonnie's sound.

***

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Uranium Savages
Clown Juice (Record Review)

Greg Beets, Feb. 9, 2018

Texas Platters
Wild Child
Expectations (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Feb. 9, 2018

More by Libby Webster
Caroline Says Record Review
Caroline Says Record Review
No Fool Like an Old Fool (Western Vinyl)

March 30, 2018

SXSW Music Review: Hatchie
Live Shot: Hatchie
Harriette Pilbeam’s Aussie newcomers refresh shoegaze

March 17, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Why Bonnie

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Son Geezinslaw, Glenn Collins at Buddy's Place
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  