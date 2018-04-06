Music

Uncle Walt’s Band

Anthology: Those Boys From Carolina, They Sure Enough Could Sing (Omnivore)

Reviewed by Doug Freeman, Fri., April 6, 2018

Texas Platters

When Uncle Walt's Band recorded for Warner Bros. in 1974, the sessions were scrapped by label personnel with no idea what to do with the popular Austin trio of Walter Hyatt, Champ Hood, and David Ball. The eclectic sweep of Anthology, the best collection of the group's material yet assembled, demonstrates why. Originally formed in Spartanburg, S.C., the adventurous, virtuoso string band defied categorization. Timeless or anachronistic depending on your point of view, the trio rallied plenty of fans arguing the former, like Lyle Lovett, Nanci Griffith, and Jimmie Dale Gilmore, all of whom gleaned from the group's heyday at the turn of the Eighties. The precision with which the three songwriters shift through jazz, folk, blues, and elegant, harmony-rich pop shines from the collection's outset. "Seat of Logic" swings with sharp vocal interplay, and Ball's fingerpicking and keening croon marvels on "Dish Wiped Clean." Though featuring five unissued tunes, the best of the 21 tracks still culls from their long out-of-print recordings: Hood's plaintive "High Hill," Ball's yearning "Don't You Think I Feel It Too," Hyatt's evocative "As the Crow Flies." Not everything's aged well, some tunes Kingston Trio campy (the tropical "Aloha" and playful live cut "Gimme Some Skin"), but sophisticated turns surprise throughout, particularly Hood's exquisite "So Long Baby" and Ball's R&B-tinged "Holding On." Live editions of "One Meatball" and "Sitting on Top of the World" showcase the trio's looser, freewheeling appeal. Few bands have left a more idiosyncratic influence than Uncle Walt, with Hood, Hyatt, and Ball combining immense individual talents in a fleeting moment that receives definitive rejuvenation on Anthology.

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Uncle Walt's Band
Three for the Road
Three for the Road
Warren Hood and Emily Gimble close the generation gap

Margaret Moser, July 12, 2013

One, Two, Tres, Cuatro: Lives Well Spent
One, Two, Tres, Cuatro: Lives Well Spent
Life cycles of those who sold their souls for music

Margaret Moser, Nov. 18, 2011

More Music Reviews
Kalu & the Electric Joint Record Review
Kalu & the Electric Joint Record Review
Time Undone (Record Review)

Thomas Fawcett, Dec. 15, 2017

Texas Platters
The Golden Boys
Better Than Good Times (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Nov. 24, 2017

More by Doug Freeman
Please Don’t Stop, Marmalakes
Please Don’t Stop, Marmalakes
“Slow Dance” previews Austin twosome’s first full-length

April 6, 2018

How Heartless Bastards Frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom Arrived at Her Solo Debut
How Heartless Bastards Frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom Arrived at Her Solo Debut
Songwriting at the edge of her comfort zone on Sweet Unknown

April 6, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Uncle Walt's Band

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Son Geezinslaw, Glenn Collins at Buddy's Place
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  