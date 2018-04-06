Music

Mitch Chandler

Seasons

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., April 6, 2018

Texas Platters

Honing his chops on reggae, funk, and blues, Austin guitarist Mitch Chandler commits to jazz on debut EP Seasons. Joined by pianist Sean Giddings, bassist Chris Maresh, and drummer Wayne Salzmann, the Virginia native pays homage to the Sixties. Not its psychedelia, but the moody, melodic improv found behind monotone photos of jazz geniuses. "Autumn" treads too close to easy listening, but the bluesy strut of "Summer" and the easy swing of "Spring" show Chandler to be a contender, as both player and composer.

***

