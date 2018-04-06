Music

Loma

Loma (Sub Pop)

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., April 6, 2018

Texas Platters

Loma fills the air around you less like music and more like water, as if being submerged in an unfamiliar, cooling darkness. Haunting and peculiar, Loma stacks a homegrown supergroup of sorts by pairing Shearwater majordomo Jonathan Meiburg with Austin duo Cross Record: singer Emily Cross and audio engineer/multi-instrumentalist Dan Duszynski. The trio's self-titled debut of experimental nightmare folk throbs with a supernatural presence, even if the sounds of commonplace nature – rain, chirping birds, the landscape of Dripping Springs – serve as bedrock for the sound, most explicitly on the cinematic "White Glass." Needling "Relay Runner" skitters a nerviness, the closest thing to a pop song on Loma, but even then its obsessive, frenetic energy skews dark. The sparse, crystalline "I Don't Want Children" quivers with a deep-seated melancholy, Cross' lithe vocals forlorn, a sigh of pre-emptive regret: "I don't want children, even though if I did, I would want them from you." By contrast, "Shadow Relief" spins sweet and nearly hymnlike, while the imposing "Jornada" plods with a near-industrial sound. Loma implores one to look – and listen – closer.

****

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Uranium Savages
Clown Juice (Record Review)

Greg Beets, Feb. 9, 2018

Texas Platters
Wild Child
Expectations (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Feb. 9, 2018

More by Libby Webster
Caroline Says Record Review
Caroline Says Record Review
No Fool Like an Old Fool (Western Vinyl)

March 30, 2018

SXSW Music Review: Hatchie
Live Shot: Hatchie
Harriette Pilbeam’s Aussie newcomers refresh shoegaze

March 17, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Loma

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Son Geezinslaw, Glenn Collins at Buddy's Place
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  