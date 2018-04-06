Loma
Loma (Sub Pop)
Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., April 6, 2018
Loma fills the air around you less like music and more like water, as if being submerged in an unfamiliar, cooling darkness. Haunting and peculiar, Loma stacks a homegrown supergroup of sorts by pairing Shearwater majordomo Jonathan Meiburg with Austin duo Cross Record: singer Emily Cross and audio engineer/multi-instrumentalist Dan Duszynski. The trio's self-titled debut of experimental nightmare folk throbs with a supernatural presence, even if the sounds of commonplace nature – rain, chirping birds, the landscape of Dripping Springs – serve as bedrock for the sound, most explicitly on the cinematic "White Glass." Needling "Relay Runner" skitters a nerviness, the closest thing to a pop song on Loma, but even then its obsessive, frenetic energy skews dark. The sparse, crystalline "I Don't Want Children" quivers with a deep-seated melancholy, Cross' lithe vocals forlorn, a sigh of pre-emptive regret: "I don't want children, even though if I did, I would want them from you." By contrast, "Shadow Relief" spins sweet and nearly hymnlike, while the imposing "Jornada" plods with a near-industrial sound. Loma implores one to look – and listen – closer.