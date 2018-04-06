Music

Jon Lundbom Quartet

Live at Monks (MonksLive)

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., April 6, 2018

Texas Platters

On the first in a series of digital concert recordings from pianist Collin Shook's jazz umbrella Monks, guitarist Jon Lundbom sidesteps his avant free-bop band Big Five Chord for a blowing session. Blazing through postmodern bop ("These Changes"), free improv ("Tick Dog"), and face melt ("People Be Talking"), Lundbom sticks to bassist Sam Pankey and drummer Jeff Olson, staying as close to the pocket as his car keys no matter how furious the solo. Saxist Russell Haight proves an able foil for the axeman's compressed chaos. Despite plenty of six-string thrills 'n' chills, Lundbom never loosens his grip on groove.

****

Jon Lundbom Quartet

