Music

Jarebear

The Journey for the Giant Jelly Bean (Burger Records)

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., April 6, 2018

Texas Platters

Jared Leibowich, prolific solo artist and leader of the Zoltars and the Infinites, spent the last eight years working on his most ambitious project yet: a concept album for children. Leibowich, whose gentle, humble sincerity yields a musical Jonathan Richman/Mr. Rogers hybrid, proves the ideal candidate for the kindie genre. His debut under the Jarebear moniker, The Journey for the Giant Jelly Bean follows young protagonist Otis in search of the titular confection rumored to solve the world's problems, all the while extolling teamwork, trying new food, making hard decisions, and, of course, recognizing your parents as your best friends. Sonically, Jarebear is somewhere between the garage urgency of the Zoltars and Leibowich's honeyed, understated solo work: guitar-driven rock awash in a hazy Sixties sound with sweet, layered vocals. The energy's cranked up, too, a gleeful, punching absurdity winding through the 12 tracks of vivid whimsy.

***.5

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Music Reviews
Texas Platters
Uranium Savages
Clown Juice (Record Review)

Greg Beets, Feb. 9, 2018

Texas Platters
Wild Child
Expectations (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, Feb. 9, 2018

More by Libby Webster
Caroline Says Record Review
Caroline Says Record Review
No Fool Like an Old Fool (Western Vinyl)

March 30, 2018

SXSW Music Review: Hatchie
Live Shot: Hatchie
Harriette Pilbeam’s Aussie newcomers refresh shoegaze

March 17, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Jarebear

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Son Geezinslaw, Glenn Collins at Buddy's Place
Jitterbug Vipers
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
The Blues Specialists
at Continental Club
Robert Kraft Trio
at Continental Club Gallery
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  