Santiago Dietche's warm, winsome voice still tops the shreddy power-pop of Growl, but under the moniker Daphne Tunes, the local singer debuts a smooth cascade of sunny compositions walking the path of simplistic, muffled folk rockers like Girls and Whitney. Assembled with seasoned crew Josh Halpern, Peter Shults, and Andrew Stevens, the six tracks of "Sunday pop" channel the introspective pleasantry of an idle day off. Resonant riffs nudge along "All My Life," a sweet, personal offering to someone significant. Perkier deconstruction "In Your Eyes" and "Austin, Notx" solidify a sense of yearning, where emotions designate specific locations and miles measure missing someone. The collection soundtracks a native's mental map, worn and marked up with memories.