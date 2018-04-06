Music

Aaron Russell

Red Guitar (Sedimental)

Reviewed by Michael Toland, Fri., April 6, 2018

Texas Platters

Aaron Russell recorded all seven songs on solo debut Red Guitar with the same instrument, amplifier, and tuning. Bearing a folklike fingerpicking style, the ex-Weird Weeds/current Moonsicles guitarist utilizes space, feel, and repetition to flesh out his minimalist compositions. It may seem like not much is happening in "Breathing, Head Turning," but that's the point. There's a pure quality to these pieces, as any excess falls away – no ripping solos, digit-twisting licks, or complicated chord structures. As such, Red Guitar finds the essence of each strum and every note played.

Aaron Russell

