Texas Platters Hall of Fame: Freddie King’s Texas Cannonball

Blasting blues will get you through whatever’s happening

By Kelsey Wilson of Wild Child, Fri., March 30, 2018

Freddie King

Texas Cannonball (1972)

I didn't think I had much regional pride until tasked to come up with my favorite Texas album. I always just listened to whatever made me happy at the time. Turns out, I have much more attachment to artists from my home state than I originally thought.

Sly Stone is from Denton, Barry White is from Galveston, Billy Preston's from Houston. I grew up dancing to Gary P. Nunn with my pops at the Broken Spoke and hanging out with Ray Wylie Hubbard in Wimberley. If I had to narrow it down to one record, I would have to say Texas Cannonball by Freddie King.

My dad gave me country music and put a fiddle in my hand, but my mom raised me on blues/soul and R&B. This record wasn't recorded in Texas, and most of the tunes on it are covers, but it's the best example of the music I grew up listening to right here in Austin. The whole thing makes me want to sit on the edge of a creek and drink whiskey all day.

When people ask about my musical influences, I doubt anyone would guess I spent as much time as I did listening to Texas blues, but it was always blasting out of the open windows of my house as a kid. Music was the only thing I needed to get through whatever was happening, and the blues had more power over me than anything else.

as told to Doug Freeman

Wild Child’s fourth LP Expectations is out now.

