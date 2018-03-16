11 Can't-Miss DJs at SXSW
What are you going to do with all these ones and twos?
By Dan Gentile, Fri., March 16, 2018
Perel
Mon. 12, Barracuda, 12:10am; Thu. 15, Barcelona, 9pm
DFA Records looked abroad for latest signee Annegret Perel Fiedler, a Berliner with a Berghain pedigree. Drifting arpeggios hover over snappy snares and long, Kraftwerky pads on her latest single "Die Dimension." Her debut long-player drops next month.
David Gtronic
Tue. 13, Kingdom, 10pm
David Gtronic lives in the gray zone between percussive bangers and a slow-burning minimalism that results in tasteful dance tracks. It's drawn in over 2 millions downloads to the Berliner's podcast series The Terrace.
Masha
Tue. 13, Waller Ballroom, 12:45am; Sat. 17, Kingdom, 9:30pm
At the forefront of L.A.'s DJ scene is the Dig Deeper party. Co-helmed by Serbian transplant Masha Meyta, the roving rave pops up everywhere from boutique hotel rooftops to abandoned warehouses, bringing house, disco, and techno DJs from all corners of the globe.
Doc Daneeka
Wed. 14, Townsend, 12mid; Fri. 16, Plush, 11pm
Wales DJ Mial Watkins harks back to when tambourines hung out on upbeats, G-funk synth lines snuck through resonant filters, and guest vocalists like Seven Davis Jr. reigned supreme. Expect joyful vibes chased with techno stoicism in his collaborations with Benjamin Damage.
TX Connect
Wed. 14, Plush, 12:30am
Dallas techno purveyor Gavin Guthrie connects the Lone Star State in conversation with national dance music audiences. Acidic analog grit landed the DJ/producer on L.I.E.S. before his own Texas Recordings Underground began championing Texans like Bill Converse.
Amy Becker
Thu. 15, Container Bar, 10pm; Thu. 15, Waller Ballroom, 12:45am
London selector Amy Becker's 2016 Boiler Room begins with a sinister flip of Brandy & Monica's "The Boy Is Mine" before bouncing between reggaeton, futuristic R&B, and Chicago-style drill music, proving that hip-hop-influenced club music in the UK is more than just grime.
DJ Soulseek
Thu. 15, Plush, 9 & 10:15pm
Self-proclaimed "non-DJ" Hugo van Heijningen co-founded Red Light Radio, a Netherlands-based streaming hub of taste-makers. With a punk rock background and a grab bag approach to genre, expect deep undiscovered cuts. Have your Shazam app ready.
SHAO
Thu. 15, 3ten ACL Live, 11pm
Beijing DJ and producer Shao Yanpeng takes a cue from both minimalist Germans and kinetic Detroiters to create seemingly simple beats loaded with jagged textures. Think a soundtrack to computer hacking, but designed for dance floors with an immersive visual accompaniment.
Interstellar Funk
Thu. 15, Plush, 12:15am
Residing in outer space with a green card for Amsterdam, Olf van Elden produces a clean galactic sound, echewing cosmic noodling in favor of the crisp gunmetal of a house music starship. Disco reigned on his memorable play of 1985 Italo classic "Baja Imperial" during a 2014 Dekmantel appearance.
Catz N Dogz
Sat. 17, Kingdom, 11pm
Polish house DJs Wojciech Taraczuk and Grzegorz Demiaczuk have earned elder statesman status since beginning in the early Aughts. The Szczecin duo's productions feel idiosyncratic, but groovy enough to move the crowd. Bonus points for helming the Pets Recordings' label.
Grand Rapids Soul Club
Sat. 17, Palm Door on Sixth Patio, 1am
Vinyl archaeologists are a dying breed, but Grand Rapids Soul Club take their 45 hunting seriously. The trio of Michigan diggers throws a monthly all-vinyl party that spans the history of soul, funk, and disco.
