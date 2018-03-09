Music

SXSW Music Interview: Mozart La Para

Dominican singer born Erickson Fernández never had a plan B

By Isabella Castro-Cota, Fri., March 9, 2018

SXSW Music Interview: Mozart La Para

Dominican singer Mozart La Para never had a plan B.

“I always visualized it. It was my biggest dream and now it’s a reality,” he types in Spanish after muffled phone hookups.

Born Erickson Fernández, the reggaeton singer/rapper branded himself at age 12 after composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who got his start at the same age. He grew out of the “underground” hip-hop movement in the Dominican Republic, freestyling his way to the top until landing in the Batalla de los Gallos, an MC competition sponsored by Red Bull that garnered him national praise.

“In that moment, people saw the hip-hop movement differently,” he said. “There wasn’t as much support as there is today.”

His rhymes bounce around upbeat tropical dance pulses that ride the spectrum between dembow (“Fiesta y Vacilón”) and Latin trap (“Primero Que Kanye”), prophesying positivity and self-love.

“When I’m in the studio and I hear the music, I get inspired and I start creating without writing,” he writes.

A knack for spoken word landed Fernández the first spot in the Latin division of Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation. Frequent collaborations with other Latin trap heavyweights like Farruko (“Papi Champú”), DJ Luian (“Chikiribón” with Arcángel), and Shelow Shaq (“Tu Maldita Madre”) fill up his downtime while he queues his next projects.

“Right now, I’m working on what’s going to be my new promotional single and album,” he concludes. “After that is a lot of work, a lot of success, and preparing for greatness!”

A version of this article appeared in print on March 9, 2018 with the headline: Mozart La Para

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW 2018
SXSW Hit and Run Victim Gives Back
SXSW Hit and Run Victim Gives Back
Mason Endres champions the healing power of music

Kevin Curtin, March 9, 2018

Max Richter Puts SXSW to <i>Sleep</i>
Max Richter Puts SXSW to Sleep
UK classicist previews his eight-hour SXSW debut

Dan Gentile, March 9, 2018

More by Isabella Castro-Cota
12 Breakthrough Austin Bands at SXSW Music
Dryspell
This fuzzy rock fourpiece is the first to admit – they’re better live

March 9, 2018

Lana Del Rey Hypnotizes
Lana Del Rey Hypnotizes
Throwback diva prompts Erwin Center to song

Feb. 12, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Mozart La Para, SXSW Music 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Hilary York
at Continental Club Gallery
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
The Bad Invaders
at Dozen Street
Zoumountchi
at The Sahara Lounge
Dave Insley's Careless Smokers at The White Horse
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  