Music

SXSW Music Interview: Max Richter

Contemporary classical polymath performs an eight-hour composition for an audience in bed

By Dan Gentile, Fri., March 9, 2018


Photo by Mike Terry

In his debut SXSW performance, contemporary classical polymath and Englishman Max Richter, 51, performs Sleep, an eight-hour orchestral composition played overnight to an audience laying in actual beds.

Austin Chronicle: What’s a film score that would be a good entry point for your music?

Max Richter: Probably The Leftovers. It’s an amazing show. Aside from that, my first score, Waltz With Bashir, an animated documentary from Israel.

AC: You seem like a busy guy. How many hours of sleep do you get a night?

MR: I’m lucky, I sleep really well. That was one of the starting points for this project. We’re chronically sleep-deprived as a culture. We’re constantly on. I wanted to create a piece that functions like a psychological holiday from the 24/7 data blizzard, like a big pause button.

AC: What size bed do you have?

MR: A really big bed! Whatever the super king-size is.

AC: Sleep isn’t as drone-y as some people might expect. How did you conceive the piece?

MR: There’s different ways to approach music for sleeping. Things like white noise are functional, like a lullaby. This is more like an inquiry, a question about how music and sleep fit together.

AC: How have people responded?

MR: You get hardcore folks who turn up at midnight, go to sleep, and wake up at dawn. Or they sit there all night listening. Most people do both, they walk around, wake up, snore. It’s a bit egalitarian. I think of it as an invitation to go on a journey, to reflect and think about the big stuff, which we don’t get a chance to do much these days. We’re so busy and everyone is so saturated with information, it’s incredibly satisfying to stop and listen.

See extended interview online at austinchronicle.com/music/daily.

A version of this article appeared in print on March 9, 2018 with the headline: Max Richter

Keep up with all our SXSW coverage at austinchronicle.com/sxsw. Sign up for our South-by-specific newsletter at austinchronicle.com/newsletters/ for news, reviews, and previews delivered to your inbox every day of the Fest. And for the latest Tweets, follow @ChronSXSW.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
MORE SXSW 2018
SXSW Hit and Run Victim Gives Back
SXSW Hit and Run Victim Gives Back
Mason Endres champions the healing power of music

Kevin Curtin, March 9, 2018

Max Richter Puts SXSW to <i>Sleep</i>
Max Richter Puts SXSW to Sleep
UK classicist previews his eight-hour SXSW debut

Dan Gentile, March 9, 2018

More by Dan Gentile
Max Richter Puts SXSW to <i>Sleep</i>
Max Richter Puts SXSW to Sleep
UK classicist previews his eight-hour SXSW debut

March 9, 2018

How Do You Pet a CryptoKitty?
How Do You Pet a CryptoKitty?
ConsenSys co-founder Andrew Keys on how Ethereum could be a game changer

March 9, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Max Richter, SXSW Music 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
MUSIC EVENTS
Hilary York
at Continental Club Gallery
The Lost Counts
at Continental Club Gallery
The Bad Invaders
at Dozen Street
Zoumountchi
at The Sahara Lounge
Dave Insley's Careless Smokers at The White Horse
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  