11 Can't-Miss DJs at SXSW

Perel

Mon. 12, Barracuda, 12:10am; Thu. 15, Barcelona, 9pm

DFA Records looked abroad for latest signee Annegret Perel Fiedler, a Berliner with a Berghain pedigree. Drifting arpeggios hover over snappy snares and long, Kraftwerky pads on her latest single "Die Dimension." Her debut long-player drops next month.

David Gtronic

Tue. 13, Kingdom, 10pm

David Gtronic lives in the gray zone between percussive bangers and a slow-burning minimalism that results in tasteful dance tracks. It's drawn in over 2 millions downloads to the Berliner's podcast series The Terrace.

Masha

Tue. 13, Waller Ballroom, 12:45am; Sat. 17, Kingdom, 9:30pm

At the forefront of L.A.'s DJ scene is the Dig Deeper party. Co-helmed by Serbian transplant Masha Meyta, the roving rave pops up everywhere from boutique hotel rooftops to abandoned warehouses, bringing house, disco, and techno DJs from all corners of the globe.

Doc Daneeka

Wed. 14, Townsend, 12mid; Fri. 16, Plush, 11pm

Wales DJ Mial Watkins harks back to when tambourines hung out on upbeats, G-funk synth lines snuck through resonant filters, and guest vocalists like Seven Davis Jr. reigned supreme. Expect joyful vibes chased with techno stoicism in his collaborations with Benjamin Damage.

TX Connect

Wed. 14, Plush, 12:30am

Dallas techno purveyor Gavin Guthrie connects the Lone Star State in conversation with national dance music audiences. Acidic analog grit landed the DJ/producer on L.I.E.S. before his own Texas Recordings Underground began championing Texans like Bill Converse.

Amy Becker

Thu. 15, Container Bar, 10pm; Thu. 15, Waller Ballroom, 12:45am

London selector Amy Becker's 2016 Boiler Room begins with a sinister flip of Brandy & Monica's "The Boy Is Mine" before bouncing between reggaeton, futuristic R&B, and Chicago-style drill music, proving that hip-hop-influenced club music in the UK is more than just grime.

DJ Soulseek

Thu. 15, Plush, 9 & 10:15pm

Self-proclaimed "non-DJ" Hugo van Heijningen co-founded Red Light Radio, a Netherlands-based streaming hub of taste-makers. With a punk rock background and a grab bag approach to genre, expect deep undiscovered cuts. Have your Shazam app ready.

SHAO

Thu. 15, 3ten ACL Live, 11pm

Beijing DJ and producer Shao Yanpeng takes a cue from both minimalist Germans and kinetic Detroiters to create seemingly simple beats loaded with jagged textures. Think a soundtrack to computer hacking, but designed for dance floors with an immersive visual accompaniment.

Interstellar Funk

Thu. 15, Plush, 12:15am

Residing in outer space with a green card for Amsterdam, Olf van Elden produces a clean galactic sound, echewing cosmic noodling in favor of the crisp gunmetal of a house music starship. Disco reigned on his memorable play of 1985 Italo classic "Baja Imperial" during a 2014 Dekmantel appearance.

Catz N Dogz

Sat. 17, Kingdom, 11pm

Polish house DJs Wojciech Taraczuk and Grzegorz Demiaczuk have earned elder statesman status since beginning in the early Aughts. The Szczecin duo's productions feel idiosyncratic, but groovy enough to move the crowd. Bonus points for helming the Pets Recordings' label.

Grand Rapids Soul Club

Sat. 17, Palm Door on Sixth Patio, 1am

Vinyl archaeologists are a dying breed, but Grand Rapids Soul Club take their 45 hunting seriously. The trio of Michigan diggers throws a monthly all-vinyl party that spans the history of soul, funk, and disco.