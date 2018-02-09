Music

Très Oui

Poised to Flourish (Shrimper)

Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., Feb. 9, 2018

Texas Platters

Très Oui's 10 tracks of jangle are determined to fill Austin's deficit of Eighties sophisti-pop. The fourpiece's debut hurtles forward in a tangle of saccharine dream-rock-on-speed and ambient interludes, a twee motif balanced by nimble guitarist Steven Garcia, whose licks align with DIIV or Real Estate. "Song 4 U," fleshed out by frantic keyboards, finds mouthpiece Nathaniel Cardaci peering at a friend's "vulgar and devolved" artwork and deciding he can't fake liking it anymore. "Séance" careens into unhinged glee, the ecstatic refrain "We gotta hold a séance to talk to you!" setting up syrupy love song "Shy." Stand-out "Red Wine & Dry Ice" documents a goth house party. That's the charm of Poised to Flourish, a delightful facade of flipped-out tongue-in-cheek.

***.5

