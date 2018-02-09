Très Oui
Poised to Flourish (Shrimper)
Reviewed by Libby Webster, Fri., Feb. 9, 2018
Très Oui's 10 tracks of jangle are determined to fill Austin's deficit of Eighties sophisti-pop. The fourpiece's debut hurtles forward in a tangle of saccharine dream-rock-on-speed and ambient interludes, a twee motif balanced by nimble guitarist Steven Garcia, whose licks align with DIIV or Real Estate. "Song 4 U," fleshed out by frantic keyboards, finds mouthpiece Nathaniel Cardaci peering at a friend's "vulgar and devolved" artwork and deciding he can't fake liking it anymore. "Séance" careens into unhinged glee, the ecstatic refrain "We gotta hold a séance to talk to you!" setting up syrupy love song "Shy." Stand-out "Red Wine & Dry Ice" documents a goth house party. That's the charm of Poised to Flourish, a delightful facade of flipped-out tongue-in-cheek.