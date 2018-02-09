Music

Playback: Will Johnson’s Eternal Newness

“Playback” challenges Will Johnson to a home run derby and uncovers seven things you didn’t know about A Giant Dog

By Kevin Curtin, Fri., Feb. 9, 2018


Photo by David Brendan Hall

Friday, Feb. 2, 10:30am: I've challenged Will Johnson to a home run derby.

An appropriate gauntlet given that the Austin songwriter, best known in the Lone Star State for fronting beloved indie rock outfit Centro-matic, moonlights as a painter whose primary muses are historical pitchers and sluggers from Major League Baseball, Negro League, and semipro teams. Word is he was once a ringer on the Waterloo Records softball team.

"I accept," smiles the singer/guitarist/drummer, sipping coffee in the chill morning air outside some batting cages in Pflugerville.

In a few days, Johnson leaves on tour with his latest project, Marie/Lepanto, a collaboration with Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster, Arkansas-based frontman for Water Liars. The duo's late-January debut, versatile and challenging full-length Tenkiller, feels like a song swap in which two distinct voices recount the gravity of life and love through melancholy folk ballads and raw, ruminative pop. It's also a guitar album laced with fuzzed-out anti-solos and knob-twisting sonic uprisings.

First, Johnson has to beat "Playback."

He has two distinct advantages in today's match: his opponent is running on four hours of sleep and retired from baseball at age 13. Said "athlete" holds the edge of making up the rules, however: Each participant gets 15 pitches from a machine and tallies a run for each ball that makes it to the back netting before touching the ground.

"I'll be representing the Lansing Lugnuts," declares yours truly. Without hesitation, Johnson counters: "I'm representing the Montgomery Biscuits."

Stuffing my cranium inside a blue plastic helmet, I step into the batter's box. The pitching machine gives me some high cheese and I ding a couple backward before finding my sweet spot and lift five balls to the back net. My turn ends with a Mighty Casey-like whiff.

Johnson follows and, with professional form, smacks a series of pitches to the back wall. I'm only saved by two balls hit so hard and high that they bounce off the overhead netting and come down inches short of scoring. We tie at five runs apiece.

Sitting on the bleachers, Johnson touches on his relentlessly collaborative career. He made an album with late Songs: Ohia/Magnolia Electric Co. balladeer Jason Molina, partook in the Conor Oberst/Mike Mogis/M. Ward/Jim James collab Monsters of Folk, formed Overseas with Pedro the Lion's David Bazan and members of Bedhead, anchored the Woody Guthrie tribute New Multitudes with Jim James and Jay Farrar, played in the Undertow Orchestra, and expanded Centro-matic into bonus band South San Gabriel. As such, he's one of Austin's most willing teammates.

"I love newness," he shrugs. "I have to keep the landscape changing. If I did one band all of the time, I'd get restless.

"Each collaboration teaches me something new," he continues. "It gives me a glimpse into some of my favorite musicians' approaches, work ethics, and ways of writing and that inspires me to become better."

As for what he gleaned from working with Kinkel-Schuster, Johnson notes the broad-yet-intimate quality of the lyrics: "He explores a lot of detail without zooming in too much and making it too diary-entry-like."

When it's pointed out that the constant spawning of new projects – especially ones with difficult-to-memorize names like Marie/Lepanto – is a terrible way to build commercial momentum, Johnson laughs.

"I'm sure from a marketing standpoint it's a nightmare, but that's what it's about for me. It's about creating and staying happy, and staying turned on to making stuff. That's the life I'm trying to lead. The rest of it, in my opinion, has to take care of itself."

Marie/Lepanto plays in-store at Waterloo Records before opening for reunited indie giants Pedro the Lion Tuesday at Mohawk.


Youth in Asia

Seven Fascinating Facts About A Giant Dog

After a sold-out debut performance, A Giant Dog continues barnstorming Beerland every Thursday in February. Here are some intimate details about Austin's explosive harmony-punk quintet that even their most fanatic followers don't know:

When the band formed in 2008, they wanted to call it Atreyu, after the character from The NeverEnding Story. A popular metalcore band already had that name, so they chose A Giant Dog in reference to the film's Falkor, who's actually a Luckdragon, not a dog.

Bassist Graham Low is a musket-owning Civil War re-enactor – Union, of course – and has guided his bandmates through battlefields while on tour.

Singer/guitarist Andrew Cashen trained for ballet as a child. In high school, he founded a social club called the North Hampton Ballers Society that wore vintage leisure suits and ate KFC together on Fridays. It became pervasive throughout two schools and administrators worried it was a gang.

While attending high school in Spring, A Giant Dog singers Andrew Cashen and Sabrina Ellis were in a band called Youth in Asia with future OBN IIIs members Orville Neely and Jason Smith. AGD guitarist Andy Bauer, then an Afro'd upperclassman known as Andy Vandal, assembled the group and served as their manager. They played a high school dance, covering Kiss' "Rock and Roll All Nite" and Green Day's "When I Come Around," and have never officially broken up.

Drummer Danny Lion is actually AGD's best vocalist. He pays tribute to ultimate drummer/singer combo Phil Collins with a jean jacket back patch.

Singer Sabrina Ellis claims half Mexican-American ancestry and is related to Toribio Romo, the Catholic priest who was murdered during a religious uprising in 1928 and made a saint by Pope John Paul II in 2000.

Half Notes

Stevie Ray Vaughan's statue was found on Monday wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey after the team's Super Bowl win the night before. Graffiti on the base read "Philly (hearts) St. Nick," referring to homegrown game MVP Nick Foles. This follows last week's territorial "Nawf Side" tag on the blues icon's back, but is worse because the Eagles are the Dallas Cowboys' bitter conference rivals.

The White Horse served as the setting of Shiner Bock's first-ever Super Bowl ad, a $1.2 million spot centered around Texas transplants in freshly purchased western wear being intimated by two-steppers. Jason James, whose new single "Let's Say Goodbye Like We Said Hello" soundtracks the commercial, plays the Comal Street dance hall on Saturday.

Levitation revealed the second hemisphere of its 2018 lineup Wednesday morning. Joining previously announced acts such as Ty Segall, Oh Sees, Electric Wizard, and Slowdive are the Make-Up, Russian Circles, Ariel Pink, Bedouine, and Diiv. The series, running April 26-29 at the usual Red River venues plus Emo's, represents a shifting to an individually ticketed, club-based model for the psychedelic gathering, which took last year off following a 2016 rainout.

So many layers of secrecy surround the special guest performer at this year's Austin Music Awards that "Playback" might have to waterboard musical director Charlie Sexton to find out who it is. I'm assured it's a beloved artist on par with past special guests Robert Plant and Chrissie Hynde. Organizers have also added John Hiatt, Alejandro Escovedo, John Fullbright, Reggie Coby, Davíd Garza, Phoebe Hunt, and more to the extant lineup headlined by the Black Angels and Lucinda Williams. Tickets for the show, Feb. 28 at the Moody Theater, are on sale now: austinchronicle.com/austin-music-awards/show.

Willie Nelson postponed all of his February concerts as he recovers from the flu. The 84-year-old country music legend left the stage coughing during assured opener "Whiskey River" on Jan. 6 in San Diego and hasn't played a show since. Nelson's next Central Texas gig is on 4/20 at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels.

More Playback columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Will Johnson
Texas Platters
Will Johnson
Hatteras Night, a Good Luck Charm (Record Review)

Doug Freeman, April 14, 2017

Texas Platters
Brent Best and Will Johnson
Your Dog, Champ, Swan City Vampires (Record Review)

Jim Caligiuri, Oct. 23, 2015

More A Giant Dog
Texas Platters
A Giant Dog
Toy (Record Review)

Tim Stegall, Aug. 25, 2017

Glimmer Twins
Glimmer Twins
Sabrina Ellis and Andrew Cashen instigate A Giant Dog Pile

Tim Stegall, May 6, 2016

More Playback
Playback: Listening Outside the Lines
Listening Outside the Lines
Kevin Curtin spends four days on the fringes

Kevin Curtin, Feb. 2, 2018

Playback: No Really, How Are You?
Playback: No Really, How Are You?
Daniel Johnston provides backstory to Hi, How Are You? Day, plus the first 2017/18 Austin Music Awards talent reveal

Kevin Curtin, Jan. 19, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Will Johnson, Marie / Lepanto, Water Liars, Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster, Centro-matic, A Giant Dog, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Nick Foles, Willie Nelson

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
CLUB LISTINGS
Kristen Gibbs
at B.D. Riley's Irish Pub
Interrobang Brass, The Adventures of Wolfdog & Dirtboy at The Blackheart
Paul Oscher
at C-Boy's Heart & Soul
Casper Rawls
at Continental Club
Barfield, Tyrant of Texas Funk at Continental Club
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  