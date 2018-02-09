PartyWizard believes in you like a hard rock life coach. Debut LP In the Mask Not of the Mask slings posi-vibes metal and begins running down its self-help checklist at marching speed. Rushing with late-Seventies urgency, the Wizards grind out head-nodding sludge, with front guru Oriah Lonsdale half barking, half growling platitudes to love your rival in "Enemy," and advice like "rise up from your shit" in "Masterpiece." Spiraling drums on "Get It Now" become slinky blues in "You Got Me Right." The Austin fivepiece reflects truly guileless growth mentality for its currently unelaborate musical and lyrical complexity.