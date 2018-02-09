Music

Jeff Bryant

Sleeping With the Lights On (Tunecore)

Reviewed by Isabella Castro-Cota, Fri., Feb. 9, 2018

Texas Platters

A breakup diary in the key of Dave Matthews, Sleeping With the Lights On laments an ex that didn't reciprocate love. Since Jeff Bryant continually asks her to change, she's better off without him. Laced with a heavy John Mayer influence ("Not Gonna Run") and some Ed Sheeran ("Let It In"), the debut follows suit via a folk/pop backdrop. His tone then shifts on the fifth track ("You Don't Know"), wherein Bryant wails "just admit you got issues" à la Austin's Bob Schneider. Closer "Goodbye" cries a moody revenge hook meant as closure, but he'll probably drunk text her.

